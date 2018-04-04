When Woody McClain portrayed singer Bobby Brown in ‘The New Edition Story,’ it was like watching Brown’s twin onstage and McClain is taking on the role yet again for Brown’s upcoming biopic.

Currently in production in Atlanta, ‘The Bobby Brown Story’ is a direct sequel to BET’s 2017 miniseries The New Edition Story. McClain reprises the role in the sequel, which follows Brown through highs and lows both personal and professional as he settles into new roles as a husband and father.

Entertainment Weekly shared a few stills from BET’s ‘The Bobby Brown Story’ and revealed that Gabrielle Dennis (Rosewood) will be portraying Whitney Houston.

The late Bobbi Kristina Brown (the couple’s only child) will also be featured in the film as it’s loosely based on Brown’s 2017 memoir Every Little Step.

Brown’s memoir was released nearly two years after Bobbi Kristina died at the age of 22. She spent six months in a coma after being found unresponsive in a bathtub inside her Georgia home.

Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston married in 1992 and divorced in 2007 after several years of reported substance abuse stirred controversy throughout their headline-grabbing union.

Houston died Feb. 11, 2012, from an accidental drowning in a hotel bathtub. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s autopsy found that “effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use” further contributed to her death at age 48.

Dennis and McClain will be joined by fellow cast members Mekhi Phifer, Lil Rel Howery, Lance Gross, Laz Alonso, Sandi McCree, T.K. Carter, and Alyssa Goss in The Bobby Brown Story. Kiel Adrian Scott, a protege of Spike Lee’s at New York University’s graduate film program, is directing from a screenplay by returning New Edition Story writer Abdul Williams. Jesse Collins, who served as executive producer on The New Edition Story, is also on board for The Bobby Brown Story.

The Bobby Brown Story will premiere in September.

