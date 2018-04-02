It’s a little known fact that rapper Quavo Huncho of the Migos was once a star quarterback, but the popular musician took his skills back to the field for a good cause on Easter Sunday.

“Huncho Day on the NAWF” took place yesterday at Bermar High School in Lilburn, Georgia, Quavo’s alma mater.

The event was billed as a celebrity flag-football battle between Quavo’s Team Huncho (coached by 2 Chainz) and Team Julio Jones (of the Atlanta Falcons).

Attendees and participants included: Ezekiel Elliott (RB Dallas Cowboys), Von Miller (Denver Broncos), Devonta Freeman (Atlanta Falcons), 21 Savage, A.J. Green, YFN Lucci, Jacquees, Lil Yachty, Jacquees, Wrestler Rick Flair, Jermaine Dupri, Coach K and more.

Details below…

Quavo hits the field on “Honcho Day”

Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) and Ezekiel Elliott (RB Dallas Cowboys) strike a pose.

Von Miller (Denver Broncos LB) poses with Rick Flair.

Quavo goes over plays with 21 Savage…

Lil Yachty.

Jacquees

It was a rousing game but when the dust finally settled, Team Julio pulled off the win in overtime.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott scored the game-winning touchdown.

Special thanks to Thaddeus McAdams of Exclusive Access for the photos.