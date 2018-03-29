Black Twitter Reacts To Tyrone Hankerson, Jr’s ALLEGED Financial Aid Fraud…

Tyrone Hankerson, Jr. was once a student employee of the Howard University Financial Aid Office, but now he’s a viral superstar!

Hankerson ALLEGEDLY stole $429,000 from the HBCU and spent it on things like fur coats and Gucci bags and now he’s being revered and praised as a“Finesse God” for pocketing money from his own community.

Details + video below…

As discussed in the video above, several financial aid employees at Howard University have been accused of stiffing students out of almost a million dollars in financial aid funds.

The news was all conjecture and brewing tea until Howard President Wayne A.I. Fredrick released a statement admitting that he was alerted of the department’s misappropriation of funds back in December 2016, noting that that six people were fired for it last September.

While the President didn’t name names, it was soon revealed that Brian Johnson, an associate director of the department, and student-employee Tyrone Hankerson Jr, were the two biggest beneficiaries of scandal.

I still can’t get over the fact how Tyrone Hankerson was able to steal $430K from his fellow Howard University students for over a 3 year period. This was definitely an inside job with the higher-ups because stealing from your own is anti-Black as fuck. — 🥀 (@MJFinesseLover) March 29, 2018

Hankerson allegedly pocketed over $429,000 by awarding himself absurd amounts of money for scholarships and grants. He has since released the following statement from his attorney:

Meanwhile, the jokes write themselves as people began digging into Tyrone Hankerson Jr’s social media…

And needless to say ‘Black Twitter’ is having a field day with the ALLEGED perpetrator of the financial aid fraud!

Tyrone Hankerson when the feds pull up on him at Howard 😂 pic.twitter.com/AtN4RITxNq — Grannys House Ent. (@bybryony) March 28, 2018

Tyrone was really out here living his best life while everybody else on campus was drinking air & eating ice sandwiches pic.twitter.com/EFvO9m12Xy — X (@XLNB) March 28, 2018

They made… an Apple Music playlist… about TYRONE😭 pic.twitter.com/alkeieFD3m — Tyrone’s Cash App🍔 (@ambitiousleena) March 29, 2018

Tyrone done stole all these folks money & still went to class . That my friend is what you call gangsta 😂😂 — ™️ (@_itsrico_) March 29, 2018

Tyrone studying for finals like: pic.twitter.com/Gso67QEWIq — PRE-KARDASHIAN KANYE (@CushKobain) March 29, 2018

Who wore it better: Tyrone Hankerson, or……? pic.twitter.com/mI78FlOhSF — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) March 29, 2018

Tyrone Hankerson ain’t the only person out here being crafty just to buy clothes and IG followers 🐸🙃✌🏾 With that said… Good morning! — Ray Cunningham (@MissterRay) March 29, 2018

Tyrone Hankerson everyday after work in the financial aid office: pic.twitter.com/DBZ7GkRBtB — Derrick. (@dbrent_) March 29, 2018

Tyrone: IS THIS YOUR FINANCIAL AID? pic.twitter.com/NwtGtxUbg0 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 28, 2018

#BlackTwitter to Tyrone when he showed up for work today. pic.twitter.com/VsJZ7vOHyX — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) March 29, 2018

we’ve interviewed tyrone hankerson of howard university…. here’s what he has to say pic.twitter.com/gjEtjEJS40 — Demetrius Harmon (@meechonmars) March 28, 2018