Is Bow Wow Having Suicidal Thoughts… (AGAIN)?!?

A few years back, Bow Wow hit the net with several questionable posts that labeled him suicidal (click HERE if you missed that).

Well, apparently Bow Wow was in a similar mood a few days ago and he hit social media to share.

Details below…

Bow Wow’s caption left much to the imagination and while his post may be intended to draw attention from fans, it might actually be a credible cry for help.

If you find yourself having similar thoughts, please reach out to someone… anyone! Or contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals.

What are your thoughts about Bow Wow’s latest questionable post?