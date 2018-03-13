Bobby Brown Offers to Help Nick Gordon’s Girlfriend After Latest Domestic Violence Incident… (OFFICIAL STATEMENT)

Bobby Brown has extended a helping hand to the battered girlfriend of his deceased daughter’s ex-boyfriend.

As previously reported, Nick Gordon was arrested for domestic violence against his girlfriend Laura Leal this past weekend and now Brown has publicly offered to provide her with the help she needs before it’s too late.

Details below…

In a statement issued through his attorney, Brown tells Page Six that the New Edition musician doesn’t want any other woman to “suffer” the way his daughter, the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, did.

Domestic violence killed my daughter and on March, 4 2018, the Bobbi Kristina Brown Serenity House held our first event to strike back at domestic violence. I personally would like to extend my hand to Ms. Leal and offer her services … I do not want to see any more families destroyed at the hands of domestic violence and I do not want any more women to suffer like my daughter did.

The New Edition singer has now formed Bobbi Kristina Serenity House, a nonprofit organization that serves as a safe haven for those affected by domestic violence.

As you know, Brown and Whitney Houston’s only daughter, Bobbi Kristina, was found face down in a bathtub January 2015 and remained in a coma until her death six months later. She was 22 years old.

In 2016, Gordon was found legally responsible for Bobbi Kristina’s death in a wrongful death lawsuit and was ordered to pay the family $36 million.

The 29-year-old, who has been involved in several domestic altercations with his new girlfriend, posted his $900 bail Sunday, March 11th.

Laura Leal has yet to respond to Bobby Brown’s offer.