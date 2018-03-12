How Dreadful!! Former ‘Queens Court’ Host TS Madison Reveals Disdain For ‘REAL’ Black Woman… (VIDEO)

NEWSFLASH!! TS Madison is feeling ‘somekindaway’ about being busted for lying about the timing of the filing for The Queens Court trademark.

The former co-host of The Queens Court is apparently a huge fan of StraightFromTheA.com and has been closely following my coverage of the demise of the popular web show but apparently my view of the situation has struck a nerve and now TS Madison and his manager Giovanni Mack have decided that I should be silenced because my opinion doesn’t fit their narrative.

Details below…

Fans of The Queens Court were shocked and appalled when Khia walked off after that Mo’Nique fiasco but it seems the after math has been way more entertaining than the show itself.

[READ: Khia Address The Queens Court Drama + TS Madison Responds… (VIDEO)]

Khia has moved on with her ‘Gag Order’ show, which aires on Mondays at 8pm on her Instagram (@KhiaThugMisses), however it seems that TS Madison has been stuck in the matrix now that the REAL star of the show decided to call it quits for good after finding out about some shady business shenanigans.

[READ: TS Madison Lied About Trademark Timing… *RECEIPTS*]







As I’ve said in several of my posts and videos… this ratchet mess is better than Love & Hip Hop! Now it seems that TS Madison is unraveling slowing after being revealed as an emotionally unstable stunt queen.

After I revealed the truth about the trademark timing, TS Madison and his manager Giovanni Mack both conspired to silence my reporting of the issue by posting my personal cell phone number online. For those of you who haven’t been following the story, I talked about the situation in a video posted to my YouTube channel a few weeks ago…

After the backlash video, a loyal reader sent over video footage of TS Madison from several years ago and I used it as proof that he knew about me WELL BEFORE I knew who he was.

Anyone who knows me knows that I’m not a liar and I’m all about THE TRUTH. That being said, apparently my reporting on the situation has struck a nerve with TS Madison and he’s now threatening me with physical violence online.

After watching my response, TS Madison hit the net with another disgusting display of vulgarity.

In the video above, TS Madison, who refers to himself as the ‘big d*ck b*tch,’ talks about how he wishes he was a “real woman” with a vagina and then goes on to talk about stank vaginas and stank uteruses.

“God I wish I was real woman with a real vagina that doesn’t stink” “What I don’t have is a stank uterus” “Uterus is unclean…walking around with a asshole for a vagina”







It’s evident that TS Madison has some deep seated issues with “real” women.

While TS Madison may have thought his video was a “read”, it seems several “real woman” hit my inbox to share how disgusted they were that this MAN would choose to hit the net to spread rumors about a WOMANS vagina.

On a related note, now that many of his ‘real female’ fans are finally seeing him for who he is, TS Madison is ‘playing the victim’…

Meanwhile, Khia returns with GAG ORDER tonight (and every Monday) at 8pm EST.

[READ: Khia Gag Order: Callers Add TS Madison to The Docket… (VIDEO)]

What are your thoughts about this ongoing Queens Court Drama?