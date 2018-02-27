Lalah Hathaway is NOT PLEASED about the state of social media today.

The songstress hit the ‘gram last night with a lengthy post about cell phone etiquette during concerts and says that as a performer, she feels like an animal in the zoo when everyone is too busy capturing the moment instead of enjoying her craft.

Now she’s truly “over it” and has a zero tolerance regarding cellphones at her concerts.

[Disclaimer: This is an open post. This post will not be censored or moderated. Disqus may automatically moderate certain words considered offensive. There are no rules in ‘Open Posts’ so enter at your own risk.]

I totally agree with Lalah.

There used to be a time when people were actually discreet about recording during concerts but with social media these days EVERYONE is a blogger (especially on instagram). Where is all that footage going anyway? On snapchat? On Facebook? Maybe we can all just pick one person to capture the video and we all share it together as one?







I kidd… but I seriously get where she’s coming from. I don’t know how to stop the train, but I totally understand it.

Lalah’s complaint echos lots of entertainers who are now banning phones from their events and while some patrons complain, many are grateful for the opportunity to enjoy a performance without all the extra encumbrances.

What are your thoughts about Lalah Hathaway’s statements?

Is she right about the distraction of cell phones at concerts?