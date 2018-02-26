WANTED: Arrest Warrant Issued For Tommie Lee of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta… #LHHATL

Uh Oh! Word on the curb is that Tommie Lee of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta is now a wanted woman.

Atlanta authorities have reportedly issued a warrant on the reality star, after she ALLEGEDLY beat up a woman in Lenox Square Mall.

Details below…

Tommie Lee is apparently in a bit of a legal mess after she reportedly attacked a woman earlier this month.

TMZ reports that law Atlanta law enforcement officials have issued a warrant for Tommie in connection with a battery case that occurred at a Lenox Square Mall jewelry story.

According to the police report, on February 1, 2018, Tommie and an unknown male visited the Henri Bendel store in Lenox and Tommie was caught on store surveillance yelling and hitting a store employee.

An employee named Daniella was helping Tommie when a nasty argument started. Police say store surveillance cams captured Tommie yelling at Daniella, and then coming around the display case to “slap and punch her repeatedly.”

Shoppers inside the store claim that Tommie became increasingly rude while shopping, and apparently when Daniella confronted her about her attitude, she popped off.

The store manager eventually broke up the altercation before Tommie and her companion bolted.

The employee decided to press charges after claiming to have suffered bruising on the left side of her face and eye.







The store manager also claims Tommie Lee and her guy friend frequent the store, and have tried to steal items in the past.

As for the arrest warrant, Tommie will be held for custody if she’s stopped for any reason. Otherwise, it will be in effect until she turns herself in to face charges.

What are your thoughts about Tommie’s latest brush with the law?