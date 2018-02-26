The victim who accused Trey Songz of assault after a domestic violence incident that occurred during all-star weekend, has released additional details about the case.

[READ: Trey Songz Accused of Hitting Woman in Face During All-Star Weekend… ]

Officers from the LAPD took a report and the case is being investigated by detectives from the Hollywood Division.

The alleged victim, who was not identified, has now hired attorney Lisa Bloom and now additional details about the case have been revealed.

According to a statement issued by attorney Lisa Bloom, the alleged victim, claims she was attacked early Saturday morning at a home the singer rented for the weekend in the Hollywood Hills.

The woman and the musician, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, have been “friends for years,” according to Bloom, who said the singer became enraged when the victim began talking to one of his friends.

“He called her names, choked her and repeatedly punched her in the face. Several people were present and no one helped her,” the statement read. “When she took out her phone to call an Uber to get out of there, he threw her phone off a cliff to prevent her from leaving. She took out a second phone and he threw that off the cliff as well.”







Bloom says her client suffered headaches and bruising after the altercation with Songz.

“It’s been a terrifying ordeal, but she is resolved to get justice,” the attorney said.

Songz hasn’t responded to the allegations but hit the net a few days ago with the following tweet:

