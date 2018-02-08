OPEN POST: Richard Pryor’s Widow Confirms He Was Bisexual… (Who’s Shocked?)

Sooooo… Quincy Jones is spilling all the Hollywood tea and apparently even the dead legend’s secrets aren’t save anymore!

The 84 year old entertainment industry mogul’s interview with Vulture has certainly raised a few eyebrows these past few days, and when Jones was quoted as saying that Marlo Brandon had bedded the likes of Richard Pryor and Marvin Gaye, the allegation sent the net over the edge!

Well apparetnly Pryor’s widow has confirmed that he was into a whole lotta freaky sneaky activities back in the day and wasn’t ashamed about it.

Details below…

According to Pryor’s widow, Jennifer, the legendary comedian had a lot of sex in the ’70s and it was with both men and women

The list of Pryor’s conquests include Marlon Brando, as Quincy Jones mentioned in his Vulture interview, stating how Brando would “f*ck anything. Anything! He’d f*ck a mailbox. James Baldwin. Richard Pryor. Marvin Gaye.”

The comment got everyone up in arms with claims that Jones is probably senile and joking, but once Pryor’s widow heard the story, she confirmed its all true.

TMZ reports that Jennifer confirmed the Richard-Marlon hookup and tells them that… “Richard would have no shame about Quincy’s comments”.

She says the comedic legend was always very open about his bisexuality with friends, and documented it extensively in diaries. Jennifer says she’ll publish them later this year.

Pryor’s widow even adds to Jone’s quote and says, “It was the ’70s! Drugs were still good, especially quaaludes. If you did enough cocaine, you’d f*ck a radiator and send it flowers in the morning.”

She also admits that Richard would be cracking up if he heard Quincy spilling the tea.

What are your thoughts about Jones spilling all the Hollywood sex tea? Are you shocked to hear that Richard Pryor was bisexual?