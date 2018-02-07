Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta recently appeared on “Live With Kelly & Ryan” and shared her thoughts about the 10th season of the popular reality show.

The morning show is filming on location in the Bahamas this week and the ‘O.G.’ housewife was pretty much on her best behavior as she dished about her cast mates.

Nevertheless, Nene gave fans what they wanted when she threw a bit of shade about Sheree’s Prison love.

The shade came through loud and clear when Nene was asked about Sheree Whitfield’s prison relationship during her appearance on Kelly & Ryan yesterday.

When Kelly asked Leakes about Sheree and her prison bae, she states:

I’m SO HAPPY for her dating a prisoner I think that’s what I should be saying because as soon as I say something about it, it’s like ‘You’re talking about my boyfriend!’ I think he’s the perfect man for her… I do.

As you know, Sheree has accused Nene of once “pursuing” the now incarcerated Tyrone Gilliams, a story which Nene adamantly denies.

Nene previously said that Tyrone was an “opportunist” and a “conman” but seems to have had a change of heart as she now implies that Sheree and her “prison bae” are equally yoked.

For the record, Sheree has been known to push the envelope when it comes to white collar crimes too, so perhaps Nene is right in her assessment of the relationship.