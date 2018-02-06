CASE CLOSED! #RHOA Kandi Burruss Wins Battle To Keep Ex-Employee’s Settlement Amount Private… *COURT DOCS*

Word on the curb is that Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta cut her ex-employee Johnnie Winston a huge chunk of change.

On January 8, 2018, I spilled the tea about Burruss’ decision to settle the case and her desire to keep the terms of the agreement private.

Well, apparently two days after my post the judge granted Kandi’s request to keep the settlement amount sealed.

There was a settlement agreement reached in the case of Johnnie Winston, III vs. Kandi Burruss-Tucker and Kandi Koated Entertainment, on or around January 3, 2018 and a “Motion to Seal” was filed in the case.

There was also apparently a non-disclosure agreement as part of the settlement which prevents Kandi’s ex-employee from speaking about the case as the documents note that “confidentiality is a key term of the Parties’ proposed settlement agreement.”

The document notes that SOMEONE (most likely Kandi) doesn’t want the settlement amount disclosed for fear of “scandal”…

…if the files are disclosed they are likely to become a vehicle for improper purposes, such as the use of records to gratify personal spite, promote public scandal, circulate libelous statements or release trade secrets.

For the record, the judge grated the ‘Motion to Seal’ on January 10, 2018 and I’m assuming that’s the date Kandi’s former employee walked away with a hefty payday.

Meanwhile, Kandi’s ex-employee is now a CEO of his own company…