Issa Lie! Mo’Nique Disputes Reports Netflix Offered $3 Million Dollars…

Another day, another Mo’Nique story. It seems that everyday more information comes out about the Academy Award winning actresses “beef” with Netflix.

After calling for a boycott of the streaming giant with claims of race/gender bias, Mo’Nique has been on a mission to prove her point despite her many detractors.

Mo’Nique’s own sister blasted her with statements like “everybody can’t be wrong” (click HERE if you missed that) and recently, journalist Jawn Murray spilled quite a bit of tea about Mo’Nique’s and her husband/manager’s history of burning bridges in Hollywood.

The comedian/actress has responded and stands by her original statements of being lowballed because of her race and gender. She also disputes rumors that she refused an offer from Netflix of $3 million dollars.

Mo’Nique and her husband Sidney Hicks called in to The Tom Joyner Morning Show yesterday to talk about all the Netflix controversy.

While I keep trying to give Mo’Nique the benefit of the doubt, this latest interview makes her seem even more unlikable. Maybe it’s her delivery… but she seems quite condescending when she’s talking to fellow comedian Guy Torry.

Torry shared his thoughts with the actress and seemed to strike a nerve when he commented about how so many feel that Mo’Nique is asking to much since she’s been “out of the game” for a while.

When you say, ‘out of the game,’ what do you mean out of the game? I never left! We were doing the Spread The Love tour, I never stopped doing stand-up. It makes me laugh when you (Guy Torry) and Tony Rock says ‘she left the game’ when you go back through my records, I never stopped doing stand up.

Mo’Nique also notes that she and Torry have even crossed paths during a few of her stand up stops:

See… You and I have been on the same bill at the Improv. I can in two weeks after or two weeks before. When you say “out of the public eye”… we’re “stand ups”… we’re stand up comics!

The comedian then goes down her resume, noting that she’s been doing stand up and did a movie, “Almost Christmas” just a year or so ago.

It’s unfortunate that with us that if you don’t work and work and work, you’re ‘out of the public eye”.

Sybil Wilkes then inquires about Jawn Murray’s statement that Mo’Nique was offered $3 million dollars, but she refused because they asked her to audition.

Sidney answers the question since he was involved with the negotiation:

I would be interested to know how Jawn Murray knows the deal better than we do, when there were only 4 people on the conversation… Robbie Craw (Netflix), his legal (Jamal), Ricky Anderson (Mo’Nique’s attorney) and myself. So to answer your question… No.

Wilkes also asked if there was ANY amount higher than the $500,000 offered and Mo’Nique responds:

Prove us wrong and show the email. The only thing that was offered was $500,000 and then they came back (which we have the email) and said, ‘Once we got together as a team, we’re gonna stay where we are with the number’. So now we have those emails… but if Jawn Murray, Netflix… or maybe JOHN DOE has the email stating that Netflix offered Mo’Nique $3 million.

