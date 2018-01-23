Who Pursued Who? #RHOA Nene Leakes On How She Met Sheree Whitfield’s Con Man (Tyrone Gilliams)… (VIDEO)

Nene Leakes has finally spilled the tea about her alleged involvement with Sheree Whitfield’s prison bae, Tyrone Gilliams.

In last week’s episode, during a conversation with Sheree the seasoned convict seemed to imply that he had a bit of dirt on Nene:

Let’s just say this. NeNe would never want to speak anything negatively about me. She don’t want to go down that road.

Sheree followed up the comments stating that Tyrone told her that Nene “pursued” him but “he didn’t want her” but apparently that’s not the case.

In the awkward video above, Sheree and Nene battle over the facts surrounding Nene’s ‘con man’ statements.

Sheree even brings along KKKim Zolciak as supervision.

[Sidebar: I have no idea why KKKim was even in this video. Perhaps she was there to lend her pet bird (Sheree) a bit of her negative energy. Who knows? But I digress.]

As Sheree attempts to tell her story, KKKim struggles to keep her plastic face straight. Like seriously, it seemed like she smelled something foul but she just sat there anyway and took it.

Whatever the case, Sheree says that Nene met Tyrone in Miami and tried to holla at him. Of course, she wasn’t actually there when it all went down but she’s taking her prison bae’s word as gospel.

Like any other chick with self-esteem issues, Sheree reiterates the fact that HER MAN did not want Nene and that it was Nene who “pursued” Tyrone.

She’s definitely not his type. *giggles”

When Nene finally addresses the situation, she offers a different take on the story, noting that Tyrone was with another girl when she met him and they both were “super thirsty”.

We went out together in a group setting and then later on, he called and wanted to go out to dinner.

Leakes says con later invited her for dinner alone, but she didn’t see it as a big deal.

I am Nene Leakes, hunni. So I get free dinners every now & then.

When asked if there was any attraction, Nene states:

No, hunni. There was no attraction at all.

Nene also reveals her dinner meeting with Tyrone was probably his way of trying to find a way into their reality show social circle. She also stands by the fact that he’s a con, stating:

Of course Tyrone is an opportunist. He tried to talk to me. He ended up talking to Sheree and I just find it very odd when guys try to move around a circle of girls. You know my nose is pretty big… I can smell a rat, hunni!

