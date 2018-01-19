Mo’Nique Calls For Boycott of Netflix Over Pay Disparity: “Why Shouldn’t I Get What The Legends Are Getting?”… (VIDEO)

NEWSFLASH! Actress/comedian Mo’Nique is calling for a boycott against Netflix.

The Academy Award winning actress recently hit the net accusing the popular streaming service of “color bias and gender bias” after they offered her significantly less money for her comedy special than Amy Schumer, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle.

In calling for the boycott, Mo’Nique says she’s a legendary comic just like those named above, and she deserves to be paid like one.

Details below…

In the following video uploaded to instagram, Mo’nique says that despite her lengthy resume, Netflix offered her significantly less money than Amy Schumer for a comedy special. Mo’Nique also notes that entertainment giant isn’t paying her anywhere near what Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle earned, stating:

Hey my loves, I am asking that you stand with me to boycott Netflix for gender bias and color bias. I was offered a $500,000 deal last week to do a comedy special, however Amy Schumer was offered $11 million dollars, Chris Rock and Dave Chapplelle, $20 million dollars.

A post shared by Mo'nique (@therealmoworldwide) on Jan 19, 2018 at 5:54am PST

Mo’Nique says she is a legend too, so she should be getting what the legends get.

For the record, I totally agree that you have to demand what you are worth… HOWEVER there are times you might need to assess your present value and negotiate from there.

I think Mo’Nique thinks she’s a lot bigger than she is. Can she sell out Madison Square Garden like Amy Shcumer? Would she be able to draw crowds like Dave Chappelle or Chris Rock? At this stage in the game, I highly doubt it.

While Mo’Nique’s resume may be lengthy, at some point she should probably consider how that Hollywood ‘blacklisting’ affected her ability to negotiate. Walking away from $500,000 doesn’t seem to smart right now.

Mo’Nique should have just took the money and built off of the momentum of having a Netflix comedy special.

Now, it seems like Mo’Nique is just adding Netflix to the growing list of powerhouses who don’t want to work with her and that’s not a good look… at all!