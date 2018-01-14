RHOA Recap: 5 Things Revealed on Season 10, Episode 9 ‘Peaches of Wrath’ + Watch Full Video…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s 10th season has been pretty lackluster thus far but tonight’s episode truly brought the drama!

Last week, the ladies all banded together for a good cause as Kenya produced her domestic violence PSA.

This week’s episode is titled, ‘The Peaches of Wrath’ and all that camaraderie goes straight down the drain when KKKim Zolciak brings her negative energy to the group.

Bravo synopsis:

Things take an unexpected turn when Shereé invites Kim and NeNe to dinner. Porsha gets an opportunity that could take her career in a new direction. Shereé receives good news about her boyfriend, while Cynthia faces new scrutiny about her interest in Will. Annoyed with everyone’s concern about her issues with Porsha, NeNe gathers the ladies to address all the other elephants in the room.

Recap + full video below…

Girl whet?!? KKKim says Kandi wanted her “box”…

Sheree Whitfield is not only the ‘bone carrier’ this season but she’s quite a good ass kisser too. Since she doesn’t have much to offer in the form of a storyline, Sheree has formed an ally with KKKim Zolciak, who is in desperate need for a peach.

As they await Nene’s arrival, KKKim reveals a bit of tea about her relationship with Kandi, stating that she knows about Kandi and threesomes. As a show of solidarity to Porsha (who Sheree reveals is an outcast this season), KKKim also states that Kandi offered to “lick her box” too. *sigh* Here we go again…

Even Sheree seemed stunned that KKKim would take it there. But who’s really shocked at the lengths that KKKim will go through these days? She’s got a huge family to feed.

Moving on…

Racist ‘Roachgate’ finally rears it’s ugly head…

Sheree and KKKim gets a call from Nene as she declines their lunch invitation, citing the obvious “elephant in the room’.

What is the ‘elephant’ you ask? Well Nene explains that she’s not too keen about having a sit down with KKKim after the way she acted at her white party.

Not only did Sheree bring KKKim as her plus one without Nene’s permission, but KKKim brought along her family and tons of negative energy!

Lot’s of drama went down that night I’m sure Nene had to burn some sage to ward off all of those evil spirits after the Kim Kroy Klique invaded her living space!

Not only did KKKim yell, scream and throw glass in Nene’s home, but it was also the start of ‘roachgate’ after KKKim’s KKKid Brielle filmed an ant in the bathroom and gave it to her mom to use against Nene.

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention how KKKim shows Sheree the video of Brielle and the small insect and states that there were “over 24 cockroaches” in Nene’s bathroom.

My only question is… why was KKKim and her KKKid the only one’s who saw all these “Roaches” in Nene’s bathroom???

The thirst is real…

Cynthia Bailey hosts a back to school drive and Mallory Bailey-Massie and Kenya Moore come as support. The ladies share stories about Cynthia’s new dating life and Kenya seems just about as skeptical about Will Jones as Kandi did last week.

Apparently I’m not the only one who has clocked the tea about this phony relationship…

When Will reveals he’s traveling to Brazil soon, Kenya notes how there is ‘legalized prostitution’ there.

Cynthia is visibly shaken by the admission that Will will be amongst so many Brazilian babes and almost ‘checks’ her new boo about his travel habits.

Fortunately for Bailey, Kenya was there to pull her aside to bring her back to reality.

Negativity and Elephants…

As if there wasn’t already enough drama in this episode, the final half hour was full of it!

Elephants and devils…

NeNe gathers the ladies to address all the elephants in the room and enlists the help of a medium to concur the hidden animals.

Embelle immediately senses a devil in the midst as KKKim’s negative energy permeates the room upon her arrival.

First KKKim refuses to give up her phone like the rest of the ladies. Next, she continues to be a huge distraction by talking over everyone and talking under her breath when others try to speak.

Oddly enough, KKKim is also really touchy feely with her new BFF Porsha, who she pets like a dog while she’s sitting next to her. The pair hold hands during the session. Why? Who knows.

Meanwhile, Embelle tells Cynthia that whatever everyone is telling her is true. Cynthia takes that to mean that the medium is confirming that her new man friend, Will Jones is an opportunist since everyone has been trying to tell her that.

The medium also tells Kandi that she has a special gift of vision as well and that she will be her assistant for the session.

Embelle tells Kenya she won’t be there long. She has a different destiny. Maybe that means that Kenya is leaving the show… or perhaps it means she’s on another path i.e. her new marriage.

So much was going on in the elephant room. Between Sheree coming for Nene about her “con-man” boyfriend and KKKim acting a plum fool, it’s difficult to break it all down.

One thing I know for sure is that I got my life when Kenya put Kim in her place when she once again tried to disrupt the group.

Another major factor that occurred during the session is how KKKim came for Cynthia Bailey by telling her to “shut up and just look pretty”. I mean… how disrespectful can one person really be?

We may never know the answer to that, but KKKim’s trashy ass is certainly willing to give us things to count.

Another lie told…

The most dangerous person in the world is someone who has nothing to lose. KKKim is that person when it comes to RHOA.

She’s clearly on a mission and is gunning for just about everyone during this episode.

Last but certainly not least, she finally gets a one on one with her old ‘friend’ Nene Leakes.

I don’t know how she did it… but Nene totally kept her cool when KKKim tried to accuse her of being on “something” during her White party.

Now, correct me if I’m wrong, but wasn’t it KKKim who was throwing glass and swinging at people? Her overall actions would suggest that KKKim’s the one who’s been popping pain killers.

Nevertheless, it’s clear that the “door is closed” when it comes to Nene and KKKim’s relationship and I’m totally ok with that.

By the way, I went live last night after the show and chopped it up for a bit. A lot of the things you’re thinking about the episode, I’m sure we talked about during this hour+ video.

What are your thoughts about his week’s episode of RHOA?