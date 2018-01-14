Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Attorneys Want You To Know She’s Not Racist…

I’ve received numerous ‘cease & desist’ letters over the years, but Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s letter will certainly go down as one of the most bizarre.

Kim, Kroy and their Kids actually got an attorney to send over a 5 page letter on their behalf demanding that I apologize for calling out their racist behavior.

Read full letter + my response below…

In a letter received on October 12, 2017 from Allison S. Hart for Lively & Sanger, Kim Zolciak-Biermann seek to prevent me from speaking about her racist attitude by sending a threatening letter regarding my ‘Shots Fired!’ post.

In the post (which you can read HERE), I pointed out how Kim has been called out several times for her racist behavior on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Kim, Kroy and their Kids (K.K.K.) also demand an ‘apology’ for me referring to their Klique as the K.K.K.

CLICK HERE to read the full letter (.pdf).

I could have posted Kim’s letter months ago, but it wouldn’t have been as relevant as it is today. Especially now that Kim has been called out (yet again) about her ‘White privilege’ by several cast members.

I don’t even know where to start with a response to this crappy letter, so I guess I’ll just start at the beginning… *clears throat*

Dear Kim, Kroy and Kids (KKK),

First… why on earth would you let your attorney send out that lengthy letter without telling them the full details of the story? Why?!?

While I appreciate your patronage of my site, you seem to have intentionally left out quite a bit of the facts pertaining to how MY OPINION was formed about you.

Let’s start with my ‘Shot’s Fired’ post since it was referenced in the letter. Yes, I was in attendance at Nene Leake’s white party (which aired during season 10, episode 5) and unlikw you, I was actually an invited guest.

In the letter, your attorney claims that I made false statements about the video and indicate that you never commented publicly about the ‘roachgate’ video or finding cock roaches in Nene’s home, however that is a false statement.

You actually FILMED A SCENE with Sheree Whitfield where you showed her the video and you even told Sheree that Nene had at least “24 cockroaches” running around in her bathroom.

Kim, you clearly forgot to mention that prior to my post, you had SENT A TEXT that included the video clip of Brielle in Nene’s guest bathroom to at least 5 people when you were pissed off about being booted from the RHOA trip to Barcelona, Spain.

The letter states that it’s ‘an absolute lie’ for me to claim that the video posted on my blog is the same video posted to snapchat, however I never stated the video was posted to snapchat… that’s a lie that you (Kim) told when you did that emergency press tour after ‘Roachgate’.

Kim, your referring to my story an ‘absolute lie’ is a lie in itself… but since you clearly wouldn’t know the “truth” if it bit you on your plastic azzzz, I can’t really fault you for that, can I?

It was your choice to speak publicly about ‘Roachgate’ and you’ve told several different stories regarding the incident. You even tried to use ‘reverse racism’ to counter the fact that you were called out about being racist.

The fact of the matter is that you waltzed in to that woman’s lovely home and acted a complete ass! You conducted yourself like the guttersnipe you have proven to be and even invited your husband Kroy and kid (Brielle) to join in on the shenangans, as they barged into a home that you, yourself wasn’t even invited to.

WhereDeyDoThatAt?

I can sit here and defend all the things that I said in my ‘roachgate’ posts, but your attorney seems to have proven my point within their 5 page letter.

This one paragraph in particular (Paragraph 3, Page 2) seems to offer a clear indication of your mentality…

Moreoever, it was Kim’s African-American assistant, not Kim, who stated that Kandi’s home, which was located in the Cascades section of Atlanta – a neighborhood commonly referred to by locals as the “hood” or the ghetto” – was in the ghetto. Kim also never described Nene and DeShawn Snow as “chicken-eating.” The reference to eating chicken takes completely out of context a conversation between Kim and Nene that occurred after Kim declined an invitation to attend DeShawn Snow’s Sunset BBQ in which Kim stated that she did not care to sit around eating chicken. Therefore it is false and defamatory for you to state that Kim uses racial undertones.

[Sidebar: Whoever wrote that crap had to be laughing at themselves! I mean… are they really attempting to tell me what’s not a racial undertone by using racial undertones? Absolutely hilarious! But I digress… ]

Kim, how on earth did your attorney just so happen to assume that Kandi Burruss’ home in Southwest Atlanta is located in a community “commonly referred to by locals as the ‘hood’ or the ‘ghetto.'”

I can’t. Like literally… I can not!

Coincidentally, I’m an Atlanta “local” and it’s obvious to my ‘local’ eyes that you neglected to tell your California attorney that ‘The Cascades’ area of Atlanta is filled with the luxury homes of several wealthy African-Americans including past and present Atlanta mayors, civil rights leaders and entertainers.

Most Atlanta “locals” are aware that many of the residents of the Cascade area are well-to-do people of color, so the assertion written in your legal letter is blatantly false. In fact, referring to that area as “the hood” or “the ghetto” is, in my humble opinion, quite racist and problematic.

In closing, let me address the assumption that I have an “ax to grind” because of my dislike for Kim Zolciak.

That is a FALSE assessment. I don’t have beef with Kim or any other member of the RHOA cast, but I DO have a blog that is written based strictly on my opinions.

That being said, I don’t like Kim. I don’t like Kroy. I don’t like their Kids. I don’t like the K.K.K. and I certainly don’t like people who treat people differently because of their skin tone.

Oh… and you dayum sure can’t make me like anything or anyone by writing a 5 page letter filled with racial undertones!

My opinion is that Kim is racist and her entire family have white supremacist attitudes.

That’s my opinion and I’m sticking to it.

Therefore, you all can kick rocks on your request for a retraction and if any member of the Kim Kroy Klique is awaiting an apology, they may as well go back to counting imaginary cockroaches cause it ain’t gonna happen.

Your request for a retraction and an apology about my opinion that you are racist has officially been denied.

As an offer of good faith, I would like to extend an open invitation to Kim, Kroy and/or their Kid (Brielle) to hop in the comments section of StraightFromTheA.com at anytime if they feel the need to disagree with what I have to say about them. Otherwise, they can feel free to never to visit my site again.

Oh… and for the record, Kim, Kroy and their Kids will always be the K.K.K. on StraightFromTheA.com