Killer Mike & T.I. Join Atlanta Mayor Keshia Lance Bottoms’ Transition Team…

NEWSFLASH!! Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is making sure both Adamsville and Bankhead are represented during her term.

Our new mayor assumed office about a week ago after being handed the reigns by outgoing Mayor Kasim Reed, and her transition team was announced this past Thursday (Jan. 11).

The 38-member team consists of CEOs and local educators, but also includes hometown rap heroes Clifford “T.I.” Harris and Michael “Killer Mike” Render.

Details below…

Killer Mike shared the good news via Instagram yesterday after noon with the following post:

The rapper, actor, entrepreneur and activist joins the new Atlanta Mayor’s transition team alongside Clifford “T.I.” Harris who was also quite vocal during the mayoral race.

Other’s on the team include the CEO and Chairman of UPS, the CEO of Delta Airlines Inc., an APS school board member, Senator Jason Carter, and, artist, activist and businessman, Ron Clark from the Ron Clark Academy and Raphael Warnock from the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.

The group will help Bottoms carry out her platform of affordable housing, overhauling the city hall corruption scandal and improving education and of course she wanted the best and the brightest the city had to offer.

“I am grateful to announce this 38-strong transition team. It represents a tremendous amount of diversity and depth, and really the best and the brightest in the city of Atlanta,” Bottoms said during the announcement.

I’ve always told Killer Mike he was destined for politics and it’s great to see him taking the step in that direction.

Salute to Mike, Tip and everyone involved in assisting Mayor Bottoms with her goals for the city!