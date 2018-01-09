Wait… What?!?! Khia & T.S. Madison Claim T.I. Helped Kick #QueensCourt Out Of Xscape Concert… (VIDEO)

Uh oh! Khia and T.S. Madison have added T.I. to the docket of the ‘Queen’s Court’.

The ladies have finally shared more details on the events that surrounded them being kicked out of The Great Xscape Tour on New Year’s Eve.

Apparently the person who played an integral part in the controversy was none other than the Kaaaang, himself… rapper T.I.!

Khia and T.S. Madison revealed in their latest episode of ‘Queen’s Court’ that Tip is the person behind all the drama and he was spotted backstage with Mona Scott Young.

The Xscape story starts at about 8:53:

The rapstress stats that Tip marched into Tamar’s dressing room and “cussed out Tamar” for fraternizing with them.

Tiny the best thing you could ever did was divorce T.I. cause he ain’t nothing but a b***-a** n***a. I was staring him down and he didn’t turn his head or neck and address us. Little Snicker—little snitcher, cause he’s a little snitch. He walked by two real b****s, went into Tamar’s dressing room and roasted her, her mother and her grandmother. Tip, how you gonna go in there and cuss out Tamar, her mother, grandmother and her sisters? Tip why didn’t you say anything to us?

She continues…

Him and Mona Scott ain’t look our way? T.I. wanted us thrown out, Tiny wanted us thrown out, they lied and said we had weapons.”

That’s a big accusation. It’ll be interesting to see if Tip responds since he normally lives by the mantra “a dog howls at the moon, the moon don’t clap back.”

What are your thoughts about T.I.’s alleged involvement in the Queen’s Court banishment?