NEWSFLASH!! The highly anticipated 2nd season of FX’s ‘Atlanta’ will be returning on March 1st.

I’m anxiously awaiting the show’s return, so of course I was pleasantly surprised to see the first trailer for the show’s second season, which aired during the Golden Globes last night.

The 59 second trailer of Donald Glover’s hit series offers us three mysterious scenes featuring the series’ cast.

Video below…

🚨 ATLANTA ROBBIN SEASON TRAILER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/0z6WtoCRb7 — UPROXX Hip-Hop (@RealTalkUPROXX) January 8, 2018

Donald Glover (Ern), Brian Tyree Henry (Paper Boi), Lakeith Stanfield (Darius), and Zazie Beetz (Vanessa) are all returning for season 2, which picks up during the holiday season in Atlanta.

I can’t wait to see what they come up with for season 2!!

What are your thoughts on the mysterious trailer?