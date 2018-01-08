Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and her ex-employee Johnnie Winston, III have reportedly come to an agreement on their legal dispute.

To refresh your memory, Johnnie was the former ‘Kandi Koated Entertainment’ employee who sought the help of Phaedra Parks last season seeking damages for not received adequate pay from Kandi. He also accused the reality star of ripping off his ideas for ‘A Mother’s Love’ stage play and their family owned ‘OLG Restaurant’.

Kandi subsequently filed a counter-suit alleging defamation with claims that her reputation and brand were tarnished due to Winston’s claims.

Burruss and Winston apparently settled the case last week but Kandi is fighting to prevent the amount from becoming public.

Details below…

According to TheJasmineBrand, Kandi seeks to have the records sealed in order “to avoid public scandal and further injury to her brands and businesses”.

Kandi says there is a real threat to her professional reputation and business interests if the settlement is made public, pointing out the lawsuit has already caused not only embarrassment and defamatory statements to be written about her as a businesswoman, but it has caused business and economic harm. Kandi explains she has been labeled “Boss from Hell” as a result of the litigation. Kandi claimed the suit already had the effect of chilling potential business prospects. She says she is currently on Real Housewives of Atlanta which is internationally-broadcast and is on tour with her singing group.

The legal document reads in part:

Ms. Burruss-Tucker’s business and professional reputation should not suffer here simply based on Burruss-Tucker’s celebrity status because the Parties’ have found that settling the matter will be less of a nuisance and drain on personal, and the Court’s resources, than continued litigation.

The judge has yet to make a decision on sealing the settlement docs but if social media is any indication, it’s clear who “won” the case.