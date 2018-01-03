Stunts & Shows: Tamar Braxton Denies Reconciliation Rumors Then Deletes Instagram Account…

NEWSFLASH!! Tamar Braxton is clearly in her feelings after being called out about all the recent stunts & shows surrounding her relationship with husband, Vince Herbert.

[FLASHBACK: Evelyn Braxton Shares Graphic Account of Abuse Between Vince & Tamar (VIDEO)]

After being busted on video traveling together yesterday morning (click HERE if you missed that), it seems Tamar decided to do a little damage control to and dispute reports of a reconciliation.

Needless to say, it didn’t go too well because after being dragged by her commenters, Tamar decided it would be best to simply just throw the whole IG account away!

Details below…

I have to admit that I’ve been questioning the bizarre news stories from the jump, and even all the chatter about Vince having a baby on a way by a sidekick and being arrested at Christmas didn’t quite convince me that these two weren’t pulling a stunt for reality show views.

After T.S. Madison put the word out that Tamar and Vince were chilling together backstage during the Great Xscape Tour on New Year’s Eve, it was only a matter of time before the story started crumbling.

A day later, the pair were spotted as they arrived to LAX with their son, Logan, in tow and Tamar confessing that they were still a family while Vince proclaimed ‘God is good’.

Despite clear signs that the couple is together, Tamar hit the net to state that There had been no “reconciliation” with her estranged husband and that there were merely committed to making a better life for her son.

[Sidebar: Many assessed that there was no ‘reconciliation’ because there was never a ‘break-up’ in the first place. But I digress…]

After receiving quite a bit of backlash in her comments section, Tamar decided to simply deactivate her Instagram account.

What do you think about Tamar and Vince’s relationship saga?

Did you buy into all the stunts & shows?

I’m sure she’ll be back online within 30/45 days… if not before. As you know, most social accounts can be ‘RE-activated’ anytime within that timeframe.