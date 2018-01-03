Kandi’s Manager Claps Back at Khia Over Queen’s Court Backstage Drama…

Kandi’s Manager Claps Back at Khia Over Queen’s Court Backstage Drama…

Stunts & Shows: Tamar Braxton Denies Reconciliation Rumors Then Deletes Instagram Account…

Stunts & Shows: Tamar Braxton Denies Reconciliation Rumors Then Deletes Instagram Account…

QUICK QUOTES: #RHOA Kandi Burruss On Xscape Performing At Keshia Lance Bottoms Inauguration… (VIDEO)

QUICK QUOTES: #RHOA Kandi Burruss On Xscape Performing At Keshia Lance Bottoms Inauguration… (VIDEO)


Page 1
Page 2
Page 3