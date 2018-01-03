Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta recently shared footage of Xscape’s live performance from last night’s Inauguration Ball for new Atlanta Mayor Keshia Lance Bottoms.

The group performed their hit song “Understanding” for the standing room only crowd at Atlanta’s City Hall last night and Kandi seems pleased about being told they sound ‘just like the record’.

Video of the performance below…

A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Jan 3, 2018 at 6:50am PST

Keisha Lance Bottoms, 47, is now Atlanta’s 2nd female mayor.

Bottoms, a Democrat, defeated Mary Norwood, an Independent who many claimed was Republican, in a close mayoral race. Norwood finally conceded defeat 2 weeks ago after demanding a recount which yielded even more votes for Bottoms.

Congrats again to our new mayor Keshia Lance Bottoms!