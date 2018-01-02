Messy, Messy, Messy!! Tamar Invites ‘Queens Court’ To Great Xscape Tour + Khia, T.S. Madison Respond To Rumors They Were Kicked Out…

Word on the curb is that the ‘Queen’s Court’ got a bit embarrassed at the Atlanta Xscape concert this past New Year’s Eve.

Tamar Braxton planned to bring Khia and T.S. Madison onstage as her surprise guests for the evening, but Xscape apparently foiled her plans.

Tamar’s ‘Queen’s Court’ surprise, which was planned for her opening set, was promptly shut down by Kandi and the other ladies on the tour after they got word about what was going down.

Y’all know Atlanta is a small town, so it didn’t take long for news to hit the net…

When the word that Khia and T.S. Madison had been ejected from the concert began to go viral, the ‘Queens Court’ ladies quickly hit the net to set the record straight.

According to Ts Madison, she and Khia were NOT thrown out. In fact, they were invited by Braxton and Vince Herbert to be a part of a performance during Braxton’s set.

[Sidebar: The real tea spilled in T.S. Madison’s post was that Vince and Tamar were together New Years despite all the previous drama Tamar spilled about him having a new baby mother… but I digress.]

[Sidebar: Apparently Nate is good friends with Keyshia Ka’oir. Another subject who has been on the docket of ‘Queen’s Court’.]

Khia even posted a bit of backstage footage as proof that there were enjoying themselves and having a great time before the drama unfolded:

Many seem to feel that Tamar was being petty by even inviting the ladies in the first place as they have been quite vocal about dissing several of the stars onstage… especially Kandi.

Other’s seem to think that Tamar’s invitation was a direct jab at her nemesis, reality star and author Toya Wright.

For the record, Tamar’s good friend Troy hit the net to reveal that Khia was only there to perform 20 seconds of her throwback hit “My Neck, My Back”…

He also states that Tamar had no messy intent with her invite…

Whether the ladies were ‘asked’ to leave or left of their own free will is up for debate, however the truth of the matter is most likely somewhere in the middle.