Dr. Jackie Walters of Married to Medicine was all smiles as she and her husband Curtis Berry attended the 34th Annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball last week.

While I haven’t been keeping up with the show, I’m fully aware that Dr. Jackie’s husband’s extramarital affairs have been a hot topic on the show this season.

That being said… rumors of their demise have been greatly exaggerated.

Dr. Jackie and Curtis Berry pose with NBA Legend Dominique Wilkins

Dr. Jackie revealed on WWHL back in November that she’d filed for divorce from her husband, Curtis Berry, but it appears the two are working things out.

The couple partied the night away with dignitaries and celebs including several of Dr. Jackie’s reality show cast mates.

Dr. Jackie, Quad, Judge Terrinee Gundy, and Dr. Heavenly

For the record, Dr. Jackie and Dr. Heavenly both attended the swanky event as a date night alongside their husbands, while Quad is said to have bar hopped the night away with several of her single friends. (Who’s surprised?)

While some seem committed to ending their marriage, it seems that Dr. Jackie has clearly chosen to commit to making her’s work.

Dr. Jackie’s smile certainly indicates that she’s happy with her decision…

…and that’s all that matters.

