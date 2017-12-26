Migos members Quavo and Takeoff were in the gift-giving spirit this Christmas and at least one of their gifts was life changing.

The superstar rappers are connected musically as two-thirds of the popular rap group Migos but they are also blood as Qua is Takeoff’s uncle.

That being said pair pitched in to cop Huncho’s mom dukes a brand new home for the holidays!

Details + photo below…

Quavo hit instagram to showed off his mom’s gift as he revealed a pic of a sizeable brick home, adorned with a large red ribbon in the front window.

“F R O M H U N C H O A N D T A K E O F F M E R R Y C H R I S T M A S M A M A H U N C H O Love You Enjoy Your New Home,” he captioned the pic.

The Migos have enjoyed a great 2017, and plan for an even prosperous 2018!

The group released several bangers over the past 12 months including the Quality Control compilation project, Control the Streets Vol. 1, and multiple singles, including “MotorSport” featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, and “Stir Fry,” a collab with Pharrell.

The group’s new album is slated for an early 2018 release.

Congrats to ‘Mama Huncho’ on her new home!