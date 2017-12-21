Quad Webb-Lunceford of Married to Medicine Reportedly Separated And Headed For Divorce…

There has been a lot of buzz about the relationship status of Quad Webb-Lunceford of Married to Medicine and her husband, Dr. Gregory Lunceford lately.

While I’m not an avid viewer of the show, those that are claim that Quad and ‘Dr. G’ have been featured in several explosive scenes and many have speculated that their marriage is headed for divorce.

Well, I’m not one to gossip, but I’ve HEARD that they’ve been living separately for months now.

Several of my informed sources have revealed that Quad has been maintaining a residence separate from her husband for a few months now.

Since I had no clue there was any dissension in her marriage, I assumed that the new digs were merely for convenience.

Let me explain…. you see, Quad’s hosting gig on ‘Sister Circle’ is taped early mornings and I’m told she has to be on set by 7am. I figured the drive time from the lavish home she shared with Dr. G. to WXIA in midtown Atlanta made that almost impossible with Atlanta traffic, which is why she secured a spot closer into town.

Apparently the traffic doesn’t have much to do with the rumored separate residence.

While it’s possible the couple could be on a temporary “break”, it seems that Quad has been dropping hints and fanning the flames of divorce rumors with several of her public comments.

Most recently, the reality star refused to confirm on deny separation/divorce rumors during an interview with TheGrio and even admits that she won’t out divorce, stating:

I’m definitely not gonna be a person who is unhappy. Divorce is very tough, but there’s nothing that’s more important to me than my happiness. I really don’t think there is anything in this world that would make me sacrifice my happiness. Not a job, not a friendship, not a marriage. It’s just unfair. Life is very short-lived and it should be filled with love, joy and happiness. Not stress and anguish and misery.

Quad also addressed the never-ending child bearing question, stating:

“I desperately would love one day to have at least one child. Max being two. But it would be unfair for me to bring a child into this world in a household where we’re not seeing eye to eye.”

Is divorce between Quad and Dr. G. imminent? Who knows. Whatever the case, the reality star/talk show host is apparently prepping to step into 2018 without any hard feelings: