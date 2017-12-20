Sean “Diddy” Combs is a lot of things but stereotypical is not one of them!

The rapper/business mogul/producer/actor/mogul is a man of many talents but apparently, members of a San Francisco news team apparently aren’t impressed with his accomplishments.

KRON-TV anchor Henry Wofford has been under fire for the past few days for the ignorant statements he made on air about the multitalented entrepreneur’s goals to buy the Carolina Panthers.

While he has since issued an apology, the NAACP has gotten involved an issued a statement blasting the anchor for his stereotypical comments about the entertainer.

Sean “Diddy” Combs announced that was interested in purchasing the Carolina Panthers when it was announced that Jerry Richardson put the team up for sale after reports stated that he acted inappropriately in the workplace.

#JerryRichardson is putting the Carolina Panthers up for sale after reports stated that he acted inappropriately in the workplace. #Diddy is interested in purchasing the team. pic.twitter.com/gAGnhk10l1 — BallerAlert (@balleralert) December 18, 2017

Diddy also posted the the following tweet on December 17, 2017, :

Diddy’s statement was discussed during a sports segment on KRON-TV called, “The World According to Darya.”

Anchor Henry Wofford (who is Black by the way) ignited a round of insults, stating that he didn’t consider Combs’ announcement and offer to buy the NFL team to be a serious offer. He even “joked” that Combs seemed high.

Racism and Stereotyping is exactly why we must continue to make big moves like the one Diddy is trying to make! #Panthers #Diddy #NFL pic.twitter.com/NS2AXhzdEw — Saint Thomas (@themvpsaint) December 18, 2017

“The guy looks high right there in this video,” Wofford states in the video above. “He looks like he smoked a blunt and drank a 40. Come on, I’m not taking him seriously.”

Co-anchor Darya Folsom seemed to find the statements quite amusing as she laughed throughout the segment. “I don’t even know what Diddy does right now,” Folsom quipped. “What does Diddy do?”

“Diddy’s drinking and smoking right now,” Wofford said. “The man was in another world.”

Needless to say the incident did not go unnoticed as many called out the anchors for the inappropriate comments.

The NAACP has even issued an official statement regarding KRON-TV anchor Henry Wofford’s use of racist stereotypes to insult and belittle Sean “Diddy” Combs’ interest in purchasing the Carolina Panthers NFL team:

“Wofford’s comments were an insult not only to Mr. Combs but to all men of color who, despite high levels of achievement and accomplishment, are marginalized according to ugly racist stereotypes. A late apology does little to negate Mr. Wofford’s harmful words – and his co-anchor Darya Folsom’s supportive laughter – or address environments where this type of stereotyping is acceptable. “The NFL faces a severe racial divide between players and executives that has contributed to a culture of intolerance towards racial justice priorities and where the protesting of police brutality draws scorn rather than support. Rather than mock, we should all promote individuals like Mr. Combs who seek to push the NFL away from a plantation mentality and open its ownership ranks up to diversity.”

After being blasted online for their racial insensitivity, both anchors have issued public apologies:

