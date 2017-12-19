Who’s Broke? Check Out Tyrese Gibson’s $4 Million Atlanta Mansion… (PHOTOS)

In case you were wondering, Tyrese Gibson is living large in Atlanta.

As you know, the singer/actor acted a plum fool and cried “broke” during a slew of instagram posts after his ex-wife accused him of abuse during their custody battle.

Gibson even apologized to Will & Jada for lying about them sending $5 million to “keep him afloat”.

For the record, Tyrese’s ‘broke’ and our ‘broke’ are NOT the same! In fact, in the midst of being ‘broke,’ Tyrese managed to scrape up enough to purchase a $4 million dollar home in Atlanta.

Several months prior to claiming he was “broke’ the actor dropped dropped $4 million on a new Georgia mansion.

In January 2017, Tyrese purchased the lavish 7-bedroom, 9.5-bathroom, 18,000 sq. ft. mansion above in Atlanta.

According to TheBlast, the home had been on the market for $4.495 million, but Tyrese picked it up for an even $4 million.

The massive property features four levels, an elevator, four-car garage, private backyard with a pool, high ceilings, a 4,000-bottle wine cellar, theater room, full gym and a billiard room.

For the record, the home was purchased under the name of one of Tyrese’s companies, Voltron Enterprises Trust.

As you know, Tyrese and his ex-wife Norma battled it out in court for months over their young daughter in a custody dispute, which finally ended last month.

The abuse claims were dropped and the actor was awarded 50/50 custody of his daughter, Shayla.

Prior to his court victory, Tyrese had complained about his legal and money troubles on Instagram. He even wrote in one post, “I’m almost broke swimming in legal fees.”

Tyrese filed docs in the case claiming he pulled in $105,686 a month, but had expenses totaling $107,576 a month. He also claimed to have property worth $1,761,250 (which clearly didn’t include his new $4 Million Atlanta mansion!)

