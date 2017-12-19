Single Again: Did Keri Hilson & Ricardo Lockette Secretly Split?

Word on the curb is that Keri Hilson has lost year another baller boyfriend.

[FLASHBACK: Quick Quotes: Keri Wilson Addresses Serge Ibaka Break-Up… ]

Hilson, who has stated in the past that she’s hesitant about dating anyone in the limelight, has reportedly been quietly dating Seattle Seahawks player Ricardo Lockette for much of 2017.

Sadly it appears that they won’t be bringing in the New Year as a couple.

Details below…

It seems that both Keri and Lockette have been posting subliminal shots at one another on social media to say their goodbyes.

This past weekend, Ricardo posted the message below via Instagram and it has tongues wagging that he’s now on the market…

On a related note, Bossip did some digging and came up with a few tweets that also seem to indicate that ‘issa wrap’ for the couple:

Welp… that certainly seems official.