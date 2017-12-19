Meet Abdoulie Jagne, 58.

Jagne, an Atlanta area Uber driver, posed for the mugshot above after he was arrested in Gwinnett County and accused with raping a 16-year-old-girl during a ride.

Details below…

According to WSBTV, Abdoulie Jagne was arrested on Thursday, December 14, 2017 and charged with raping a 16-year-old girl.

The attack reportedly happened in the early morning hours of Monday, December 11th.

The 16-year-old told investigators she’d been at a local bar Sunday evening drinking with friends. One of the girl’s friends reportedly called an Uber for her and Jagne picked her up.

Jagne is said to have raped the teen after picking her up, but eventually dropped her off at her destination, an apartment complex along Old Norcross Tucker Road.

Monday morning, police responded to a call about a disturbance at the apartment complex and upon arrival, they found the teenage girl with her pants around her ankles.

Officials say the teen appeared to be drunk.

Officials took the girl to the hospital for treatment and reached out to Uber for more information about the driver.

Abdoulie Jagne had apparently been driving for the company for two months with no prior complaints.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Uber later provided information to police suggesting the ride took longer than it should have. Detectives now suspect that Jagne raped the girl on a street lined with houses and strip malls in an unincorporated section of the suburbs, a few miles northwest of Atlanta.

Detectives outside Atlanta are investigating a case of alleged rape involving a 16-year-old girl and an Uber driver: https://t.co/VhDB8NRe4c pic.twitter.com/T4utHvVj6G — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 15, 2017

Jagne was arrested 3 days after the incident for rape and after further investigation, officials believe he may also have other victims.

For the record, Uber released a statement to the Washington Post, revealing that the driver has been banned.

What’s reported here is horrifying beyond words. Our thoughts are with the rider and her family during this time.

Uber also added that the company is still cooperating with police in the matter.

What are your thoughts about this alleged Uber rapist?