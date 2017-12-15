Toya Wright has love all over her as she joyfully celebrates the holidays with her new love and a growing baby bump.

While people like Khia and T.S. Madison have been speculating about her baby’s father’s identity, it’s certainly no secret. Robert Rushing aka “Red” was prominently featured in Toya’s viral gender reveal video.

Toya has never officially confirmed or denied her lover’s identity, but this morning she shared an intimate message to her man via social media which was clearly meant to squash the haters.

Toya took a moment to wish her man a happy birthday via social media this morning with the image above.

[Sidebar: Alrighty there… we see you Toya! Mr. Baby Zaddy is foine!!]

On a related note, Toya’s post was clearly meant to squash the haters… specifically Khia and T.S. Madison, who took time to mention Toya during their weekly ‘Queen’s Court’ roasting session.

For the record, Toya and her daughter Reginae issued a snappy clap back to ‘Queen’s Court’ referring to Khia as a ‘one-hit wonder’ who has nothing better to do than to sit on the internet and talk about people doing better than her.

Welp… I guess they told her!