T.I. Calls Out ‘Sell Outs’ Who Voted Against Atlanta Mayoral Nominee Keshia Lance Bottoms… (VIDEO)

Clifford “T.I.” Harris is certainly not one to hold his tongue.

While sharing thoughts on Atlanta’s racially charged mayoral race, the popular entertainer lashed out at several people he felt ‘sold out’ by challenging Atlanta’s lengthy history of African-America leadership.

T.I. specifically addresses DeVyne Stephens and Ceasar Mitchell for their support of Keisha Lance Bottom’s opponent, Mary Norwood, stating:

How dare you go against Andy Young! How dare you go against Maynard Jackson? Da f*ck is wrong with you? Simple a*ss n*ggas.

In basking in the glow of Atlanta’s strong united front, Tip proudly salutes those who supported Keshia Lance-Bottoms, stating:

You don’t know how proud I am of my m*thaF*ckin City! We had a call to action. It was a 911 emergency! And we answered that muthafuckkin call, rose to the occasion and did the right thing because it was necessary. That’s strong to me… That’s why we so important. We show Baltimore, Detroit, Jacksonville, Chicago, Jersey, Philly… We show all of them it is possible! We are the muthafukkin mecca!

Shirley Franklin, DeVyne Stephens, Ceasar Mitchell were among the few African-Americans who publicly supported independent candidate Mary Norwood and T.I. refers to them all as sell outs.

Tip even references how DeVyne even personally brought the candidate down to the south side to show her face at a popular Black owned eatery.

“Devyne, what the fuck you doing over there? What the fuck you doing inviting them folks into ‘Busy Bees’?”

He continues…

DeVyne Stevens… you sir, YOU! I seen you with my own two eyes!! What were you doing? DaFuq is on your mind my man? You trying to throw decades of history… 40/50 years of history… man! People who were here and fought for this sh*t before you were even thought of, man… they were here building this thing for US man and you’re trying to throw that away! DaFuq is wrong with you! In the most non-violent way I can say it somebody need to slap the sh*t outta you!

