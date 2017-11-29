NEWSFLASH!! NBC News has FIRED Matt Lauer, the anchor of “Today” for two decades, after a detailed complaint about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.

The announcement was made this morning by “Today” co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb at the top of the show.

Details + video below…

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie were emotional as they relayed the news to viewers, stating that they were still processing his departure and didn’t yet know all of the details.

According to NBC News, a memo was sent to employees early this morning from NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack about the the situation.

Lack said the complaint, which was made by a colleague of Lauer’s, prompted a serious review and represented a “clear violation of our company’s standards.”

Lack said it was the first complaint lodged against Lauer, 59, for his behavior since he took over as anchor of the show in 1997, but there was “reason to believe” it may not have been an isolated incident.

While there has been no details about WHO actually lodged the complaint… it’s not the first time he’s been accused of inappropriate behavior.

Lauer’s former co-host, Katie Couric, who revealed back in 2012 that Lauer routinely “pinched her on the butt” during the 9 years they worked together.

Katie appeared on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” back in 2012, and during a segment — Plead the Fifth — Andy asked about Matt’s most annoying habit. What’s interesting … Katie’s answer came and went … it was hardly picked up by the media. It’s interesting … NBC said no one has complained until this week, yet their longtime co-anchor talked about ass-pinching in 2012 and NBC apparently didn’t bat an eye.

