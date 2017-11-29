RHOA Home Tour: Nene Leakes Shares Peek Inside Lavish Closet… (FULL VIDEO)

It’s no secret that Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is living large in her beautiful new home.

The Leakes Estate is so lavish that it struck a nerve with K.im, K.roy and their K.id (Brielle) when they all crashed her white party this past summer, sparking what is now known as ‘Roachgate’.

Whatever the case, Nene offers yet another glimpse into her living situation as she shares a peek inside her closet filled with designer goods and jewelry that will no doubt leave KKKim in her feelings yet again.

Check out the video below…

Come inside 1 side of my closet! Yes i said 1 sideeee😜 #casaleakes #lifeoftheleakes #iloveit i cant wait to show you my Glam Salon & Gregg’s Theater #winning

What are your thoughts about Nene’s designer filled closet?