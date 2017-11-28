Meet Antonio Hollywood Campbell. Campbell, 18, posed for the mugshot above after ALLEGEDLY assaulting his girlfriend and killing her puppy.

Apparently Campbell became so enraged about his girlfriend breaking up with him, that he decided to terminate fido as a form of retaliation.

Details below…

Campbell’s girlfriend, Jordon Stevens, had alerted deputies after being treated at a local hospital with neck pains from being choked by Campbell.

Stevens told authorities that Campbell became violent after accusing her of talking to other men, pushing her onto a bed and squeezing her around the neck with both hands to the point that she could not breathe and lost vision.

She also revealed that when she told him they were breaking up, Campbell became so mad that he theatened to kill her puppy, stating, “Well if you ain’t gonna be with me, then I am going to kill the dog.”

Sadly, the bitter boyfriend made good on his promise.

Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright posted the following disturbing report via Facebook:

The bitter ex-boyfriend reportedly tied a leash around the puppy’s neck and swung the animal in the air. He also tied the leash to the back of a vehicle and dragged the puppy a short distance before he placed the dog between two cinder blocks and cut off its head with a hatchet.

Sheriff’s Office Detectives reportedly discovered evidence of Steven’s story during a search of Campbell’s residence on November 20, 2017.

The detectives located the cinder block, hatchet, and remains of the puppy. They also found a sawed off shotgun in his possession.

Campbell was subsequently charged with Domestic Violence Felony Strangulation for the assault on Stevens, Animal Cruelty and Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction.

Campbell’s bond has been set at $137,500.

What are your thoughts about this bitter ex-boyfriend/puppy killer?