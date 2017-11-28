Instagram Flexin: Gucci Mane Reveals $500 Haircut… (PHOTOS + VIDEOS)

How much is too much to spend on a man’s haircut? $20? $50? $100?
Well Gucci Mane hit the ‘gram recently with a haircut that costs quite a bit more than what most men would spend.
The newly wedded rapper posted several shots claiming that he and his barber just invented a cut that costs $500!
Photos + video below…
In a series of posts via his Instagram, Gucci says he and his barber just invented what they call the ‘GucciManeHaircut’.
What are your thoughts about Gucci’s $500 cut?
Is he owed some change?