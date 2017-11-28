Instagram Flexin: Gucci Mane Reveals $500 Haircut… (PHOTOS + VIDEOS)

How much is too much to spend on a man’s haircut? $20? $50? $100?

Well Gucci Mane hit the ‘gram recently with a haircut that costs quite a bit more than what most men would spend.

[FLASHBACK: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Wed During ‘The Mane Event’… (FULL VIDEO)]

The newly wedded rapper posted several shots claiming that he and his barber just invented a cut that costs $500!

Photos + video below…

In a series of posts via his Instagram, Gucci says he and his barber just invented what they call the ‘GucciManeHaircut’.

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Nov 25, 2017 at 2:30pm PST

What are your thoughts about Gucci’s $500 cut?

Is he owed some change?