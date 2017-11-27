RHOA Recap: 5 Things Revealed on Season 10, Episode 4 “All White Never Forget Showdown” + Full Video…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the 4th episode of it’s 10th season last night (November 26, 2017).

Last week’s episode was filled with peace, love and soul as the ladies all partied together for a 70’s themed event.

This week’s episode is entitled, ‘All White Never Forget Showdown” and it marks the return of ratchet KKKim, who brings a ton of negative energy to Nene Leakes’s ‘Gays & Girls’ house party.

Bravo synopsis:

NeNe juggles planning an unforgettable soiree while nursing Gregg back to health, and tensions rise when Kim Zolciak-Biermann shows up to the party unannounced. Kandi discovers the difficulties of balancing life and business during one of her most important milestones to date. Shereé is forced to come to terms with the truth, while Porsha tries to mend broken family ties.

There’s a noticeable energy shift on RHOA this season and I can’t quite put my finger on it. Is it Phaedra’s absence? Carlos King’s ‘golden touch’? or merely a lack of passion on the part of production this season?

I am extremely disappointed in the way this season is going thus far. Hell… for this benchmark 10th season, we all expected fireworks and lots of happy memories from days past but it’s like we’re being served a bunch of fast food on Thanksgiving!

Whatever the case, bear with me once again while I attempt to pull a at least 5 things from yet another disappointing episode.

Porsha basks in her banishment…

Porsha is still on the outs with the ‘big dogs’ on the show, so she’s left to fend for herself yet again. This time, she introduces yet another ‘friend,’ who joins her for a make-up session with her little sister Lauren.

Apparently Lauren moved out (or merely spent the weekend with her baby daddy) after their blow up last week, and now she’s back at ‘Porsha’s Palace’ where she belongs.

[Sidebar: I’m sure Porsha had lots of laundry for her to fold once the apology was over and done with. But I digress.]

For the record, I’m glad Lauren’s back because Porsha is probably running out of family & friends to film with.

Kandi’s Essence cover shoot…

Kandi earns a career highlight as she’s granted the cover of Essence! The successful entrepreneur is flying high after a successful Essence Festival appearance with her Xscape group members and was quite busy at the time filming both their reality show and ‘housewives’.

Burruss takes RHOA cameras along with her to NYC as she’s photographed for the cover and shares what a momentous occasion it was for her.

Kandi and her clique are always ready for action but Don Juan is forced to pack the family’s bags since Carmon has moved on to bigger and better things. He clearly has it under control (with the help of Ace and Riley) but it’s clear that Kandi is going to need a new assistant soon.

We haven’t seen Riley in a while, but this week she gets a bit of screen time. She is certainly growing into a beautiful young lady and seems to be coming out of her shell a bit.

Needless to say, Todd is super proud of his wife’s accomplishments and is there by her side cheering her on during the shoot.

For the record, Kandi was featured on the magazine’s October 2017 issue (click HERE if you missed that).

Sheree and Kenya bond over domestic violence…

Two ‘frenemies’ come together as Sheree joins Kenya for a spin class. Plenty of shade is thrown at Whitfield, a professed fitness enthusiast, who seems to be struggling during the class but it’s all in good fun.

Kenya and Sheree seem to be getting along quite nicely and Whitfield even congratulates the former beauty queen on her questionable marriage!

During their ‘loveliest’ Moore offers Sheree a chance to partner with her for a domestic violence speaking engagement. While Sheree is honored by the invitation, she shares that she’s been invited to speak on a NATIONAL level about her struggles so can’t commit at this time because there may be some sort of ‘conflict’ that prevents her from speaking at two separate events (insert side-eye).

For the record, both of these ladies of full of dookie! Sheree used domestic violence allegations to get back at her ex, while Kenya used it to deflect about the fact that she promised Matt a check.

It’s great to see the petty neighbors getting along though. However short-lived it may be.

Cynthia is a cheap date…

Cynthia has been on the dating scene now that she and Peter are “divorced” and now it seems she’s set her sights on one date in particular… Mr. Will Jones!

Cynthia and Will share yet another encounter for the cameras. This time, she meets her new boo at an ice cream parlor on his lunch break.

There’s something awkward about these two… I don’t know if it’s their body language or lack of chemistry, but there doesn’t seem to be a spark igniting on screen.

Will manages to slide a few suggestive hints at the 50-year-old former supermodel… like how he likes ‘strawberries’ and how he’d like to show her how much.

He also asks about her new home, inquiring about when he’ll be invited to the lake!

Cynthia seems to be a bit smitten over the smooth operator, who is quite concerned about being on all the blawgs. So much so, that he called ME to inquire about how to handle it.

From what I gathered, Will is open to ‘dating’ Cynthia on camera but word on the curb is that he’s also quite involved in another relationship.

Maybe Cynthia knows about Will’s ALLEGED girlfriend, maybe she doesn’t… all I know is, my good friend Will is super hyped about getting his handsome face in front of a broader audience.

Personally, I can’t wait for Peter to come back. I’m sure he has a lot to say about the situation because game recognizes game…. but I digress.

Moving on…

The Return of The K.im K.roy K.lique…

Leave it to Sheree Whitfield to be the one shucking and jiving for KKKim Zolciak-Biermann’s acceptance!

After bonding with Kenya over domestic violence, Sheree heads to KKKim’s house to invite her as her ‘gay friend’ for Nene Leakes first annual ‘girls & gays’ all white party.

While there, Whitfield also manages to show her true character as she kiki’s with Kim about Kenya’s ‘rotten eggs’.

If Kim’s 46 year old eggs can be fertilized I’m sure Kenya’s can too… #RHOA — Michelle Brown (@ATLien) November 27, 2017

The ‘Never Forget’ event was held at Leakes’ lavish home this past Summer (click HERE for pics) and I was there to personally witness how the uninvited guest showed up with her entire family in tow to cause havoc in Nene’s living space.

Not only did Kim Zolciak-Biermann strut in UNINVITED alongside Sheree Whitfield, but she brought her entire K.K.Klique! Kroy was apparently the chauffeur for the evening and Brielle arrived a bit later to film bugs in the bathroom.

Nene was clearly KKKim’s intended target as it’s revealed during their sit down conversation, that Kim had seen Nene at the mall but didn’t speak. KKKim also took a photo of Nene’s Bentley parked in a handicap spot to save for their encounter, but once Nene nipped that in the bud, KKKim focused all her negative energy on Kenya and her questionable marriage.

That argument unfolded online as well, when KKKim’s daughter, Brielle joined in.

[Sidebar: How ironic is it that KKKim showed up to a “white” party to cause conflict amongst all of these peaceful Nubian queens? All she was missing was a tiki torch… but again, I digress.]

I filmed a bit of behind the scenes video as I was in the other room when the argument unfolded.

If you can get past me and Quad’s shady interaction, you’ll hear the argument unfolding in the background. KKKim even throws a GLASS in Nene’s living room and you can hear it break!

[Sidebar: Who knew a mother of 6 kids with 3 baby daddies could act so ghetto? *sigh*]

As you know, KKKim’s ratchet behavior is ‘to be continued’ until next week but I’m not too sure that producers will even show the entire fight. It makes her look even worse than she already does!

What did you think of episode #4 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s 10th season?