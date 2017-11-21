OPEN POST: Separate But Equal? Check Out Kandi Burruss’ Xscape Tour Bus… (VIDEO)

It’s no secret that Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is not really feeling her Xscape group members, but the show must go on.

It’s was revealed during that awkward WWHL interview that Kandi will not be making any new music with Xscape (click HERE if you missed that), but she has assured fans that she will be honoring her commitment to perform with the group on the ‘Great Xscape’ tour despite her hard feelings.

That being said… it really shouldn’t be a surprise that Kandi has her own tour bus.

Yesss hunni! You know you’re the star of the group when you have a tour bus with your face on it!

Kandi shared footage of her new tour bus on social media a few days ago and she got the net buzzing about the obvious separatism.

Will each of the ladies be traveling with their face on a bus too?

I know… I know… it’s Kandi’s money and she can do what she wants to but why try to stand out when the group is a foursome?

Whatever the case, Kandi will be rolling in pure ‘kandi coated’ comfort and fans won’t be able to miss her when she rolls into town.

What are your thoughts about Kandi’s ‘Kandi Koated’ tour bus?

Is Kandi being shady? Or is she merely making sure her ‘Kandi Koated’ clique rides in style?