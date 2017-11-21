Evelyn Braxton Offers Graphic Details of Domestic Violence Between Vince Herbert & Tamar Braxton… (VIDEO)

Evelyn Braxton is spilling all the tea about Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert’s tumultuous relationship!

While Tamar has remained tight lipped about the details of her divorce filing, it seems her mom has clearly chosen to speak out on her behalf.

During a recent appearance on TVOne’s ‘Sister Circle’, the Braxton family matriarch shares graphic details of an incident where she says she witnessed Vince ALLEGEDLY physically abusing Tamar while she was staying in their home.

Details + video below…

In the video below, Evelyn Braxton shares a personal account of a domestic violence incident she says occurred while she was staying with Vince and Tamar in their home.

Ms. Braxton explains that she heard a sound that made her think “the elevator” was falling, but when she went to investigate, she says she saw Vince assaulting her daughter and Tamar was attempting to get away from him.

Mama Braxton says when she confronted Vince in the moment, he then turned on her! And to add insult to injury, the couple’s son was in the home when it was all going down.

“I ran back to the room because the baby was in the bed with me,” she added. “I was very much afraid for the baby. I put a chair behind the door. I barricaded myself in the room, and held that baby all night long. That’s no way, no way, for anyone to live.”

For the record, Mama Braxton has been quite vocal about Vince and how he’s ALLEGEDLY treated her daughter. She also recently appearing on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to speak out about Herbert’s allegedly abusive ways.

“I think Vincent is a bully, fighting, cursing, name-calling,” she said. “What bothers me is that the baby is right there in the midst of it.”

What are your thoughts about Mama Evelyn’s explosive allegations?