Meet Robert Rihmeek Williams, better known by his stage name, Meek Mill.

The 30-year-old rapper officially entered the Pennsylvania State Correctional Institution at Graterford in Montgomery County yesterday (Nov. 8), days after being sentenced for violating a 2008 gun and drug case.

Details below…

Meek’s new mugshot showing the rapper clad in a yellow jumpsuit, staring directly into the camera, was released Wednesday.

According to NBC Philadelphia, the yellow prison garb is indicative of newly-received inmates of the Pennsylvania State Correctional Institution and is different from the standard department of corrections jumpsuit.

According to Philly.com, Judge Genece Brinkley ruled that the entertainer violated multiple provisions of his probation stemming from his two arrests this year, a failed drug test and failure to comply with a court order which restricted his travel.

Meek’s freedom has now been snatched and he has been ordered to serve a two to four year sentence despite public outcry from the hip-hop community and protests from his lawyer, Joe Tacopina, vowing to appeal the judge’s decision.

In an interview with Billboard on Tuesday (Nov. 7), Tacopina spoke on Brinkley’s alleged infatuation with the ‘Wins and Losses’ MC and her personal vendetta against him, stating:

She’s enamored with him. She showed up at his community service for the homeless people. She showed up and sat at the table. She’s a judge. You could pull any judge in America and ask them how many times they’ve showed up at a community service for a probation and the answer is zero.

Meek Mill was previously in jail for eight months and on probation for five years due to a 2008 conviction for gun and drug charges. In 2016, Mill was placed under 90 days of house arrest for violating probation due to unapproved travel.

What do you think about Meek Mill’s unfortunate legal situation?