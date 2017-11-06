‘Married to Medicine’ returned last night for the first episode of their 5th season.

Dr. Jackie is sorting through her feelings after being faced with the fact that her husband has been keeping company with another woman behind her back. Her friends all rally by her side to bring her out of her funk, but clearly she needs time to heal her pain.

In the season premiere, Dr. Jackie must face heartbreak and humiliation when she discovers through the blawgs that her husband has been seeing another woman.

The episode dives right in with all of the couples discussing the situation and how it’s affected the group.

Bravo synopsis:

The news of Curtis’s infidelity sends shockwaves through the group, forcing the husbands and the wives to choose sides. Eugene takes on extra shifts to pay back the IRS, leaving Toya lonely and in need of romance. Quad celebrates the grand opening of Dr. G’s new practice, while Simone struggles to split time between her two houses. Heavenly adjusts to her oldest son away at college, and plans a special night for Jackie and the ladies.

Just FYI, Lisa Nicole Cloud is no longer on the show and has been replaced by a newbie that we’ll meet soon. Lisa’s contract wasn’t renewed after last season, but coincidentally, she’s been turning up on the blawgs just in time for season 5.

Maybe she’ll get her job back now… but I digress.

What did you think of the premiere episode of Married to Medicine?