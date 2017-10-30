Tyrese Gibson is back in the news again today after a very strange performance went viral.

The singer/actor, who’s been involved in a bitter battle with his ex-wife over their 10 year old daughter hit the stage last night at the R&B SuperJam in Atlanta to dedicate his rendition of Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On’ to his baby girl.

Details + video below…

Tyrese changed the lyrics to the song, but the audience was still a bit perplexed as to why he would choose such a sexually charged song for his little girl.

Atlanta radio hosts Ryan Cameron and Wanda Smith spoke about the incident this morning on V-103 and everyone seems to agree that Tyrese’s choice of song was quite bizarre…

Meanwhile the singer also sent a message to his ex-wife, begging her to allow him to see his daughter: