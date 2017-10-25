Notorious jewel thief Doris Payne got a bit of good news recently after she found out she won’t be serving time for her latest ‘heist’.

The sticky fingered octogenarian was arrested at Atlanta area Walmart earlier this year.

Well, Payne can count her blessings once again now that a judge decided to waive jail time for her latest shoplifting arrest.

Payne appeared in court last Monday to face charges stemming from her shoplifting arrest this past Summer at the Walmart in Chamblee.

In that incident, cops say the 87 year old stole $86.22 worth of merchandise from the pharmacy, electronics and grocery departments.

Payne has spent 58 days in jail on the charge and struck a plea deal for time served.

After he appearance in court, Chamblee Municipal Court Judge Angela Duncan told Payne, “Don’t come back, Ms. Payne.”

“I won’t,” Payne replied.

After her Walmart bust, Payne was apprehended and quickly released on bond, but she was re-arrested afterwards and jailed for violating probation related to an earlier theft conviction.

Panyne was released in September when a DeKalb County Superior Court judge rescinded her probation.

“I think it was an appropriate resolution for this case,” Payne’s attorney, Marissa Goldberg, told NBC News. “We can now move forward so that Ms. Payne can move past this and go forward with her life in a positive way.”

Walmart spokesman Charles Crowson declined to comment about Payne’s plea deal.

