In The Tweets: Jill Scott Recalls ‘Nasty’ Harvey Weinstein Encounter…

Jill Scott has added her name to the growing list of women mistreated by lecherous Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

The neo-soul hitmaker stepped forward recently to recount a tale of how the embattled industry heavyweight once mocked her over her pregnancy.

More and more women are coming out with their recollections and allegations against Harvey Weinstein, as most recently Jill Scott shared her account with the embattled Hollywood movie mogul.

Scott, who starred in the Weinstein produced HBO series ‘The No.1 Ladies’ Detective Agency’, hit twitter this past weekend with the following story:

The superstar songstress also revealed she had other stories to tell that she’s choosing to keep to herself right now…

As you know, Harvey Weinstein is accused of raping, sexually assaulting and or harassing countless Hollywood starlets including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashely Judd, Lupita N’yongo, Rose McGowan and Cara Delevingne.