OPEN POST: Did Kim Zolciak & Brielle Biermann Debunk ‘Racist’ Allegations By Appearing on BET? (PHOTOS)

I couldn’t pass up this opportunity to give Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter Brielle props for attending Gucci Mane’s wedding despite all of the ‘racist’ allegations against them both.

It was mother/daughter date night as Kim and Brielle made an appearance on BLACK ENTERTAINMENT TELEVISION (BET) last night to attend Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir’s nuptials.

[READ: In Case You Missed It: Gucci Mane Marries on ‘The Mane Event’ (FULL VIDEO)]

As you know, Kim has been plagued with allegations over the years that she may hold racist attitudes and recently, after Brielle was called out by Nene Leakes during ‘Roachgate’, it was revealed Kim’s daughter had even once defended a post bearing the confederate flag (wheredeydothatat?!?)

Kroy opted out, but Kim and her Kid appeared prominently during the first few moments of Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir’s ‘The Mane Event’ and I’m almost positive their presence was merely for a bit of positive press.

Kim shared the photo above as she announced her presence at Gucci Mane & Keshia Ka’oir’s televised wedding last night.

Brielle came along for the free press as well (Kroy opted out of attending) and both were quite happy to send love to the happy couple in an awkward message:

I’m not one to gossip, but I HEARD that Kim and Brielle didn’t stick around too long after the ceremony. Once the cameras were gone, so were they!

Whatever the case, now that Kim and her daughter have appeared on BLACK ENTERTAINMENT TELEVISION, it’s clear that they are definitely NOT ‘racist’… right?

They have certainly proven that all those ‘racist’ allegations are unfounded. I mean… what ‘racist’ person would ever appear at a rapper’s wedding?

What are your thoughts about Kim and Brielle’s ‘positive press’?