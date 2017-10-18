In Case You Missed It: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Wed During ‘The Mane Event’… (FULL VIDEO)

Meet Mr. & Mrs. Radric Davis!
Gucci Mane and his bride, Keyshia Ka’oir wed in a lavish ‘all-white’ wedding ceremony last night in Miami’s Four Season’s hotel.
Guests included Sean “Diddy” Combs, Karrueche Tran, Lil Yachty, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Monica Brown, Shekinah Jo Anderson, Big Sean, Jhene Aiko, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter Brielle.
In case you missed it, watch the ceremony below…
Gucci and his groomsmen…
Keyshia was a beautiful bride.
2Chainz and his wife…
Monica Brown
Big Sean and Jhene Aiko
Lovebirds!