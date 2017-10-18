In Case You Missed It: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Wed During ‘The Mane Event’… (FULL VIDEO)

Meet Mr. & Mrs. Radric Davis!

Gucci Mane and his bride, Keyshia Ka’oir wed in a lavish ‘all-white’ wedding ceremony last night in Miami’s Four Season’s hotel.

Guests included Sean “Diddy” Combs, Karrueche Tran, Lil Yachty, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Monica Brown, Shekinah Jo Anderson, Big Sean, Jhene Aiko, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter Brielle.

In case you missed it, watch the ceremony below…

Gucci and his groomsmen…

Keyshia was a beautiful bride.

2Chainz and his wife…

Monica Brown

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko

Lovebirds!

What did you think Gucci & Keyshia’s wedding?

In the weeks to come, the couple will chronicle the road to their extravagant wedding during ‘Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir: The Mane Event’.