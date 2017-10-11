T.I. Hosts Album Release Party and Concert for Hustle Gang’s ‘We Want Smoke’ (PHOTOS)

Clifford ‘T.I.’ Harris has been very busy this week. He faced the frontline in battling a local eatery this past weekend (click HERE if you missed that), then hit the stage Monday alongside his Grand Hustle family.

The entertainment mogul hosted the Hustle Gang album release party and concert for the collective’s ‘We Want Smoke’ album, which is scheduled for release on Friday.

The event, which was held at the Gathering Spot in Atlanta and Hustle Gang members, Young Dro, Trae Tha Truth, Tokyo Jetz, London Jae, Translee, Yung Booke, Rara, Brandon Rossi and Li’l Duval all joined in the celebration.

Photos below…

T.I. introduces Tokyo Jetz

Tokyo Jetz

Hustle Gang Girls

Lil Duval

Young Dro

A party ain’t a party unless Tip takes his shirt off!

T.I. flexes his muscles.

T.I. strikes a pose with his clique.

PHOTOS: Prince Williams (ATLPics)