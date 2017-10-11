People find amusement out of the oddest things sometimes and there are several glass sky bridges in China that have been built for thrill seekers.

The bridges are constructed at jaw-dropping heights and one in Heibi, China is pushing the limits of fear with a cruel “joke”.

As people walk across the 3,871ft high bridge, their fear of heights is already tested, but with special effects added of glass cracking under foot, so is their fear of death!

Video below…

Clearly the Chinese have an odd sense of humor but the tourists who were the butt of the jokes don’t think it’s a laughing matter!

In several videos posted by visitors, some respond with excitement, while some respond with out-and-out terror.

The glass bridge, on the eastern face of the Taihang Mountain, hangs 3,871 feet above sea level, which would probably be a thrilling (or terrifying) height even without novelty cracking glass.

According to Mashable, the East Taihang administration has released an apology, explaining that the look of the near-shattered glass was simply meant to be “provocative.”

The East Taihang district administration sent out an official apology [link in Chinese] on its WeChat channel, to explain that the splintering glass was merely an “effect” it worked into a portion of its bridge, in order to be “provocative.” It said that the walkway designers had placed shattered fragments of glass in one of the layers, stretching across several panels at the end of the bridge. When you walk over those panels, the glass appears to shatter under your feet, and you can even hear the sound of glass breaking as you walk. So the glass isn’t really breaking, it just looks and sounds like it. Apparently.

Some of the panels even had shattered fragments of glass placed between the layers so that when you walk over them, the glass sounds and looks as if it’s breaking. Not exactly what I’d want to hear under my feet 3,000 ft in the air!

There are several glass bridges in China and it probably doesn’t help matters that in recent years there have been previous reports of other popular bridges and walkways actually shattering.

Whatever the case, there are no plans to replace the ‘special effects’ on the bridge and if these Youtube videos are any indication, the locals already love the be scared shitless so it would be just another day… until it cracks for real!

I don’t know about you, but I feel somekindaway just watching the videos. Seeing the fear in those eyes gave me all the info I need!

I’d love to visit the bridge but I’ll pass on walking across it…