In The Tweets: Actor Terry Crews Details Personal Story of Sexually Assault By ‘High-Level’ Hollywood Executive…

In the wake of several female stars and employees coming forward with stories about Harvey Weinstein’s alleged decades long history of sexual harassment and assault, actor Terry Crews is sharing a story of his own.

The 49-year-old star recently hit the tweets because he wants to let the world know that Weinstein “is not the only perpetrator” in Hollywood.

“This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME…,”

In a lengthy set of posts on social media, Crews writes that he hopes his story will “deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless.”

